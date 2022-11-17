After 6 years of wet leases from Air Antilles, Winair will get their own ATR planes

Philipsburg – WINAIR is pleased to announce the acquisition of two (2) ATR 42-500 series aircraft. The first ATR aircraft will be delivered March 2023. This aircraft will provide service to Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominica and Port au Prince. The second ATR aircraft will be delivered April 2023, this aircraft will provide service to Antigua, Tortola, St. Lucia, Barbados, with further analysis/review of route expansion to other destinations is ongoing.

WINAIR’s growth comes after six (6) years of ACMI-lease partnership with Air Antilles Airlines based in Guadeloupe. The ACMI-lease demonstrated the viability of the ATR operation and created this opportunity for WINAIR’s growth. “Our partnership with Air Antilles will continue to evolve, strengthening WINAIR’s and Air Antilles’ route structure in the Caribbean, also providing commonality of fleet type.” stated Mr. M.D. Cleaver, President & CEO.

This ushers in a new era for WINAIR, the National Carrier of St. Maarten, operating its own ATR aircraft thus enhancing our current business model. This preparation/ planning has taken one (1) year of intensive analysis and studies were done ensuring this was the best aircraft for WINAIR’s future growth. This strategic plan has the support and approval of the Shareholders and the Supervisory Board of Directors of WINAIR.

WINAIR is working closely with Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) and St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA) for the processes to continue and ensure regulatory bodies and all regulations are fulfilled. Safety and security is of the utmost importance, all processes require approval by SMCAA for the introduction of ATR fleet type in St. Maarten.

The expansion of WINAIR’s fleet requires additional qualified personnel, local employees/ residents are being utilized wherever possible. Training of existing flight and maintenance personnel, as well as re-certification of additional staff is ongoing.

With the introduction of the ATR aircraft WINAIR is better equipped to respond to customer demand, changing market needs and support St. Maarten and our stakeholders for the future.