After a very long time: Two people with Covid in Hospital Bonaire

Kralendijk- While the number of people infected with Covid-19 on Bonaire still remains quite low in comparison to the situation on Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, the number of cases on the island is going up faster over the last few days, with a total of 13 new cases on Saturday and Sunday.

Of importance is also to note that after quite some weeks without a single person being in the hospital due to Covid-19 related symptoms, all of a sudden there are 2 patients again at the Fundashon Mariadal after being infected with Covid-19. Contrary to Curaçao and St. Maarten, Public Health in Bonaire has not communicated if the concerned persons were vaccinated or not.

There are also 3 persons who have once again recovered. Thanks to this recovery, the total amount of ‘active cases’ has been limited to 20.