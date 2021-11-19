After confusion: Adult entertainers Pachi Place allowed to travel to and work in Bonaire













KRALENDIJK- The reopening of Adult Entertainment center Pachi’s Place on Bonaire was the news of the day Wednesday and Thursday this week.

After the owner of the centre had promoted the arrival of the ladies in question, this turned out to be somewhat premature. Despite the fact that all the papers of the women involved were in order, the Dutch embassy in Colombia refused to issue a statement of ‘no objection’ for the flight of the women Bonaire.

Meeting

A meeting between the manager of Pachi’s place, Aries Felix, and Island Governor Rijna, seems to have cleared the air. According to Felix, the ladies in question will now travel to Bonaire next Monday.

ABC Online Media in the course of Thursday contacted Lieutenant Governor Rijna’s office on the matter, but received did not receive confirmation if the denial of a trave permit was justified or not.

Foreign Affairs

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement on Thursday evening: “There has been some misunderstanding about permission of the entertainers for Pachi Place to travel from Colombia to Bonaire. Parties have stated that the ladies would were not allowed to travel, due to a visa requirement. This is not the case. Travelers from Colombia are not subject to a visa requirement for Bonaire,” according to Foreign Affairs.

It is true that an intake interview was held with the animators at the Dutch embassy in Bogota. “An appointment must be made in advance at the embassy for this, especially if it concerns several people at the same time. That appointment was not made”.

Foreign Affairs clarifies that the adult entertainers must be in possession of a permit, in order to be allowed to provide services on Bonaire. This permit was already given out. “The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee checks for entry conditions before access is granted, as is done for all foreign nationals. If those involved are in possession of all the necessary documentation, they will be admitted to Bonaire,” the statement confirms.