Again acute lack of seats between Curaçao and Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Anyone who has not already booked a seat weeks ago for a flight between Curaçao and Bonaire is out of luck.

Between March 24 and 28, no seats will be available on Divi Divi and EZ Air flights. That has been the case for quite some time. Passengers are still getting away from the island. There is sufficient supply on the route from Bonaire to Curaçao, but not in the opposite direction for days on end.

Although JetAir Caribbean recently added Bonaire to its route network, it still has a very limited offer with two flights per week. It is also striking that the flights often take place in combination with Aruba, which means that passengers sometimes have to travel for 2 hours for a flight that normally takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Expensive

The hope of lower rates due to the arrival of JetAir is also an illusion for the time being. For a one-way trip from Curaçao to Bonaire, around 115 dollars must be paid these days. For a return, the passenger will soon pay $ 30 more than is the case with Divi Divi and EZ Air.