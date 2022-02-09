- 3Shares
KRALENDIJK – Again dogs have been euthanized. This time after several reports of aggressive behavior and vandalism by the dogs were received by the police. The owner of the animals was reportedly addressed again earlier in the day about the fact that his three dogs could jump over the fence.
He would seek a solution to this. Later in the day, another report came in of the same group of dogs running around outside the yard and allegedly causing damage. As a result of these reports, the decision was made to put the dogs down for the safety of the local residents, as a preventative measure.
More on this topic soon on Bes Reporter.
Also read:
- Again dogs euthanized, this time for prevention
- Vacancy Sous Chef Bonaire
- Ir Sais ambassador of Bonaire
- WEB Bonaire wants to hear from you
- Vaccination in barios has started again on Bonaire
- Toilet water from planes on Bonaire now also to water purification plant
- Zembla investigates: what does the future of our coral look like?
- Much enthusiasm for homework coaching in Rincon
- Statia implements Nature and Environment Policy Plan
- Saba updates entry requirements
- Plans for new King’s Beach Resort presented to Bonaire Executive Council
- Study into slow recovery sea-urchin population Dutch Caribbean
- Kolegio San Bernardo now also learning orchestra
- Commissioner Wilson visits farming locations
- Clyde Van Putten: ‘Van Huffelen should speak to broad cross section of Community’