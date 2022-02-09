Again dogs euthanized, this time for prevention













KRALENDIJK – Again dogs have been euthanized. This time after several reports of aggressive behavior and vandalism by the dogs were received by the police. The owner of the animals was reportedly addressed again earlier in the day about the fact that his three dogs could jump over the fence.

He would seek a solution to this. Later in the day, another report came in of the same group of dogs running around outside the yard and allegedly causing damage. As a result of these reports, the decision was made to put the dogs down for the safety of the local residents, as a preventative measure.

More on this topic soon on Bes Reporter.