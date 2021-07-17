18 July 2021 01:13 am
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

OLB
Again four more Covid Cases Bonaire

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Again four more Covid Cases Bonaire

182

Kralendijk- A recent flare-up in new cases has not come to an end as of yet, now that on Saturday 4 new positive cases have been registered.

As two existing cases have recovered, the total number of active cases has only increased by two, to a total of 18 cases.

So far, there are no cases which need attention at the hospital.

Over the last few day Curaçao has seen a similar run up of numbers, after a very long period of very few to zero infections. The last few days the island has registered double digit new infections.

OLB

Also read:

OLB
en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish