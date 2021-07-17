Kralendijk- A recent flare-up in new cases has not come to an end as of yet, now that on Saturday 4 new positive cases have been registered.
As two existing cases have recovered, the total number of active cases has only increased by two, to a total of 18 cases.
So far, there are no cases which need attention at the hospital.
Over the last few day Curaçao has seen a similar run up of numbers, after a very long period of very few to zero infections. The last few days the island has registered double digit new infections.
Also read:
- ABC Air Bubble stays in place for now
- Again four more Covid Cases Bonaire
- Bonaire Government Publishes List with Countries and Risk Categorization
- Blood Pressure Drug Recall
- Trainee Training at Echo
- Three additional infections on Bonaire
- I&W Delegation visits Water Factory on Bonaire
- 2020 Year Report of the Public Entity Saba Approved
- Prevent flooding
- Bonaire Distinguishes Four Risk Levels for Travelers to the Island
- Tender Process for New School Buildings Aimed for this Fall
- 5 New Positive Cases; Total Active Cases at 13
- Nature Foundation St. Maarten responded to Oil Spill from G.E.B.E. Powerplant
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire recognizes Andy Serberie as an Ambassador
- Nevis welcomes Increased International Travellers