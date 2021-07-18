Again four more Covid-cases in Bonaire

Kralendijk- The total number of positive Covid-19 cases on the island increased again on Sunday with four additional cases.
As there were no recoveries, the total number of ‘active’ cases has nos reached a total of 22. A total of 34 persons went in for a test, of which 4 turned out positive. This is a daily positivity rate of 4.
The good news is that the amount of daily positives is more or less stable, whereas in many places, they are growing each day in absolute numbers. Positive is also the fact that nobody is being treated at the hospital for Covid-19 related symptoms.
