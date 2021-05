7 Shares

Kralendijk- For the third day in a row there are three new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. A total of 36 people got tested, which leads to a daily positivity rate of 8.33% which can be considered relatively high.

On the other hand, one person recovered. This leads to a total number of ‘active’ cases on the island of 17.







There is nobody currently treated at the hospital for Covid-19 related symptoms.