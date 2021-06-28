Again two New Infections on Bonaire

Kralendijk- There are again 2 new Covid-19 infections on Bonaire. While Government insists that there is no reason to worry about these small flare-ups, it is remarkable that there are new infections nearly each and every day.
This is especially true, since Curaçao with about 8 times the population size of Bonaire, registers zero new infections most days.
On the other hand, there are 2 new recoveries. Thanks to these recoveries the total number of active cases remains unchanged at 10.
