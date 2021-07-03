Again zero new cases on Saturday















Kralendijk- For the second day in a row, there are now new cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. On Friday a total of 13 people got tested; all of which turned out negative.

As one person also recovered, the total amount of cases on the island has gone down to 12.

Vaccination

In the meantime Bonaire has reached a vaccination grade of 79% of the population with at least one shot against Covid-19. As of Monday, 12 – 17 year olds can also get a shot with the Covid-19 vaccine. This will help to further push up the total vaccination grade on the island.