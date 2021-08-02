Again zero new infections Bonaire













Kralendijk- Bonaire has registered a second day without any new Covid-cases, in spite of a relatively large number of tests executed.

Friday the island already had zero new infections, but on Sunday there were 4 new cases. On Monday however there were no positive results out of a total of 285 tests taken on Sunday.

In the meantime 4 ‘active’ cases recovered. This is bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island down to 16.

Bonaire has been doing very well as of late, in comparison to the situation on Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten.