Agentschap Telecom donates generator to APEM

Nelsen Crestian (SSO-CN), Armandus Daal (Inspector AT), Jennifer Silberie-Henriques (APEM Board Member) and Heinrich Scherptong (SSO-CN).

KRALENDIJK- Last week Agentschap Telecom made en important donation to the Fundashon Aliansa Pro Evangelisashon pa Mucha (APEM) of a generator.

APEM organizes summercamps for children and youth during the school vacations. Until now generators were rented for this, with the money saved the organization can organize more activities for the children and youth on Bonaire. On the photo you can see from left to right: