KRALENDIJK – On the 19th of October 2022, during the Sector Consultation between trade unions (ABVO, STrAF, ACOM and NAPB) and the Director of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, Jan Helmond, an agreement was reached on a supplement to the current employment conditions.

It was agreed that from the 1st of January, 2023, all employees at Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland will receive a structural gross salary increase of 4.75 per cent, with a minimum of USD 100 gross per month.