Air Antilles resumes ATR flights

Philipsburg- Guadeloupe based carrier and Winair partner Air Antilles has communicated that as of Tuesday they have resumed their flight schedule.
The resumption comes after a temporary suspension of the airline’s operation certificate late last week due to alleged violations of maintenance administration.
“The responses provided to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) by our company on the evolution of the procedures, which apply to our airworthiness-monitoring department, were considered to comply with the regulations in force”, according to Air Antilles in a press release on Tuesday.
According to the airline ‘the company has always strived to work with the strictest compliance for regulations and with the highest level of safety for our passengers’. Air Antilles qualifies other rumors as ‘fake news’.
Resumption
In spite of the upbeat press release of Air Antilles, it will take until September 6th, 2021 before Winair’s operation with the Air Antilles ATR planes resumes. Yesterday’s flight from St. Maarten to Curaçao was executed by a wet-leased Air Century (Dominican Republic) Regional Jet.
