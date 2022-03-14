Air Belgium to start direct Bonaire flights

ZAVENTHEM- Air Belgium plans to start direct flights between Belgium and Bonaire, starting in November of this year.
The flights, operated with the airline’s new Airbus A330-900, will be executed in combination with existing flights to Curaçao. The flights from Brussels to Bonaire will be executed non-stop. The flights from Bonaire to Brussels will make an intermediate stop in Curaçao.
Air Belgium plans to operate two weekly flights during the winter season. It is not known as of yet if the flights will be operated the entire year.
