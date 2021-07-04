Air Belgium Welcomed in Curaçao















Photos: Curaçao International Airport.

Willemstad- On Saturday shortly after 4 PM, the rist Air Belgium flight arrived at Curaçao international Airport. The flight, which connects Belgium’s Charleroi/Brussels South airport and the island of Martinique with Curaçao will be executed twice per week.

The flights to Curaçao are executed via Fort de France in Martinique, both arriving from, and returning to Brussels. This enables travelers from the ABC islands to travel to Martinique. However, the flights are also an alternative to flights with KLM and Tui for passengers wanting to travel to Europe.

The flight on Saturday was welcomed by minster of Transportation, Charles Cooper, airport representatives and representatives of the Tourism Office.

The flights out of Belgium are seen as a welcome addition to current flights out of Amsterdam. Potentially, Belgium is a very interesting market for Curaçao, especially for the Dutch (Flemish) speaking part of the country.