Airport Security Meeting Concluded in St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Unit Security of the Public Entity St. Eustatius followed a two weeks Aviation Security Training. The training enables them to carry out their duties more efficiently and effectively in compliance with the Local and International Aviation Regulations.
The Unit Security recently appointed new security officers. This group had to go through the training to be well prepared for the daily activities within their function. It was also necessary to recertify the other employees in order for them to be up to date with the new developments within their profession.
Leadership
The supervisors have been trained in leadership to enhance their skills in operational leadership. It was organized by PO of the Public Entity and facilitated by Isidro Sint Jago and Elvida Gumbs who work at the Security Department of the Princess Juliana Airport in St. Maarten.
Certificates for the training will be distributed at a function on September 23rd, 2021. The purpose of the event is also to honor all security guards of the Public Entity as part of the International Security Appreciation Week.
