Aldrish Isenia and Daniel Godefrooij Winners of Double Fun Tennis Tournament

KRALENDIJK – Last Saturday, the Bonaire Tennis Association successfully organized the second Double Fun tournament of the year. This event brought together a diverse group of enthusiastic players, including both men and women, who participated in a series of doubles matches on the tennis courts at Eddy’s restaurant in Hato.

Ultimately, it was in an exciting final that the winners of the main prize were determined. This time, Aldrish Isenia and Daniel Godefrooij emerged victorious.

Another tournament for adults will take place in December, and the youth tournament is scheduled for November 17th.