Alida Francis Appointed Governor of St. Eustatius -Island Council not Pleased

THE HAGUE/ORANJESTAD- The BES-Reporter has credible information that current Government Commissioner for St. Eustatius, Alida Francis, has been appointed the new Island Governor of St. Eustatius.

The appointment comes after a very lengthy process in which Francis and other candidates were long awaiting a final decision by State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen.

It is also reported that the full Island Council had put their weight behind one of the other candidates in the process. However, it now seems this advice was not have been taken over by Van Huffelen and the Ministry of BZK.

A scource, close to the process, who spoke to BES-Reporter on the condition of anonimity points to a already strained relation with Francis, which in the past had already led to a mediation process between the Council and Francis.

Bonaire

While the process for the appointment in St. Eustatius now seems to have come to a final conclusion, the process to recruit and appoint a new Island Governor for Bonaire has been reopened. Both final candidates in that procedure recently decided to pull back their candidacy.