All-4-1 President Charles Woodley visits Unions Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Charles Woodley from the All-4-1 Union in St. Eustatius recently visited fellow union leaders on the island of Bonaire.

Woodley had meetings with both the umbrella organization of unions on the island, USIBO, and the fellow union General Federation of Bonairean Workers (AFBW). AFBW and All-4-1 also work together in negotiations for an overarching Collective Labor Agreement (CAO) for healthcare personnel on all three BES islands.

Support

During his meeting with colleagues on Bonaire, Woodley also expressed his support for the demonstration advocating for the establishment of a Social Minimum. “On St. Eustatius, we share the same sentiments as on Bonaire when it comes to the social minimum,” said Woodley.

