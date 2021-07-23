American Airlines with more seats to Bonaire















American Airlines was welcomed back with enthusiasm on Bonaire, after the temporary interruption caused by Covid-19.

Kralendijk- After a cautious restart, American Airlines will be increasing flight and available seats to Bonaire. The carrier is implementing a third weekly flight on Mondays and will, during the high season use a bigger plane and will -for a short period- even have daily flights.

American Airlines normally uses a Airbus A-319 on the route between Miami and Bonaire, but will deploy the bigger Boeing 737 during months with more demand. This means that per flight 44 extra seats will be available.

Between December 16 2021 and January 2022 the carrier will even have daily flights.