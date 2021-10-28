American tourists no longer have to do exit test on Bonaire













KRALENDIJK – From November 1, 2021, the United States is no longer considered a very high-risk country for Bonaire. The country is now considered to be high-risk, just like is the case with most European country.

This means that the mandatory test on the fifth day after arrival no longer applies to travelers from the US. Bonaire has adjusted the list of risk countries, the adjustments will apply from November 1, 2021.

Brazil and Costa Rica were formerly very high-risk countries and are now considered high-risk countries. Fully vaccinated travelers from those countries must complete the health declaration and have a PCR test within 48 hours before departure. Unvaccinated travelers from these two countries must complete the health declaration and have a PCR test 24 hours before departure or the PCR test within 48 hours before departure and an antigen test on arrival.

Argentina and Canada were previously high-risk countries but have become low-risk countries on the new list. Fully vaccinated travelers from these two countries no longer need to be tested before their trip to Bonaire. They must complete the health declaration. The risk level has been adjusted for a number of European countries.

Denmark, Germany, France, Finland, France, Portugal and Spain were previously high-risk countries but have now become low-risk countries. Fully vaccinated travelers from these countries do not need to be tested. However, they must complete the health declaration for their trip to the island. Non-vaccinated travelers from these countries must complete the health declaration and have a PCR test within 48 hours before departure.

On www.bonairecrisis.com the new overview with the risk levels for countries can be seen and the travel conditions for travelers to the island are listed. The countries not on the list are considered high-risk countries.