Andrew Wansing promoted to Captain at Z Air 11-06-2024

The new captain (middle) together with some of his colleagues and Z Air director René Winkel. Photo: Z Air.

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao based Z Air Pilot Andrew Wansing on Monday was promoted to captain on the Saabs 340.

Wansing has been with the airline for quite some time, starting as a co-pilot on the Beechcraft 1900D. He then served as First Officer on the Saab 340. After several years of flying in the right seat, he will now take the captain’s seat on the left.

Before his promotion, Wansing underwent the necessary training and had to prove his capability under the supervision of an instructor and examiner.

Excellent Pilot

Z Air director René Winkel praised Wansing, saying, “Andrew has logged no less than 1800 flight hours with us. But more importantly, he is an excellent pilot with a very good work attitude. We are very pleased to grant him this promotion.” The new captain received many congratulations from colleagues, friends, and even passengers who had flown with Wansing before.