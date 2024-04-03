Caribbean Anguilla with five-day sales mission to São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Bogotá Redactie 2024-04-03 - 1 minuten leestijd

The ATB held various meetings during its South American trip. Photo: ATB

THE VALLEY – The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) recently completed a five-day sales mission to Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Bogota, assisted by its South American Agency/Representative Interamerican Network. The Anguilla Tourist Board representatives were Ms. Kimberly King, Chief Marketing Officer and Ms. Sharon Lowe, Marketing Officer.

The main objective of the sales mission was to better educate the trade and media about Anguilla and to build relationships and credibility with key travel partners in the respective countries. It was also a precursor to the destination’s upcoming campaign to help increase visitors from these specific markets.

Sales calls

The ATB conducted a series of sales calls to top agencies including Interep and Raidho Viagens and discussed areas of co-op marketing, sales planning and training opportunities to drive demand and increase arrivals.