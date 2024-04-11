St. Eustatius Animal Epidemiologist Luis Pable Herve Claud visits Statia Redactie 11-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- On Friday 5 April 2024, the veterinary services in Statia had a visit from Dr Luis Pablo Herve Claud, an epidemiologist from the Ross University of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts.

The purpose of the visit was to interview and survey pig farmers to gain a better understanding of their knowledge, attitudes, and practices related to multiple aspects of their farming business.

Swine fever

Statia’s veterinary services is participating in a project involving Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Melbourne and the University of Edinburgh to enhance the island’s preparedness to combat African swine fever in the Caribbean.

The study investigates the risks of reintroducing, spreading, and establishing the African swine fever virus in the Caribbean region following a significant outbreak in 2021.