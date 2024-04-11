Animal Epidemiologist Luis Pable Herve Claud visits Statia
ORANJESTAD- On Friday 5 April 2024, the veterinary services in Statia had a visit from Dr Luis Pablo Herve Claud, an epidemiologist from the Ross University of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts.
The purpose of the visit was to interview and survey pig farmers to gain a better understanding of their knowledge, attitudes, and practices related to multiple aspects of their farming business.
Swine fever
Statia’s veterinary services is participating in a project involving Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Melbourne and the University of Edinburgh to enhance the island’s preparedness to combat African swine fever in the Caribbean.
The study investigates the risks of reintroducing, spreading, and establishing the African swine fever virus in the Caribbean region following a significant outbreak in 2021.
Meer News
-
News
Sharon Hassel Appointed Acting Island Governor St. Eustatius
-
Caribbean
Suriname Receives a US$30 Million Loan to Revitalize Paramaribo’s Cultural Heritage
-
Saba
Saba to get Search and Rescue Boat in 2025
-
St. Eustatius
Animal Epidemiologist Luis Pable Herve Claud visits Statia
-
St. Eustatius
Alida Francis sworn in as Island Governor Sint Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Minister Harbers from Infrastructure and Water Management to visit Bonaire
-
News
Caribbean projects compete for “Appeltje van Oranje”
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Meer News
-
News
Sharon Hassel Appointed Acting Island Governor St. Eustatius
-
Caribbean
Suriname Receives a US$30 Million Loan to Revitalize Paramaribo’s Cultural Heritage
-
Saba
Saba to get Search and Rescue Boat in 2025
-
St. Eustatius
Animal Epidemiologist Luis Pable Herve Claud visits Statia
-
St. Eustatius
Alida Francis sworn in as Island Governor Sint Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Minister Harbers from Infrastructure and Water Management to visit Bonaire
-
News
Caribbean projects compete for “Appeltje van Oranje”
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email