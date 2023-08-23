Animal Shelter Bonaire celebrates 40th anniversary Sunday

KRALENDIJK – Animal Shelter Bonaire is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this month. The animal shelter will celebrate this on Sunday, August 27. All kinds of activities will be organized for children and there will again be a market with, among other things, children’s books and toys.

The celebration will be opened with a performance and workshop by Dance and More. For children under 12 there will be all kinds of games and activities. These include a raffle with prizes, a bouncy castle and a photo opportunity with Paw Patrol. There will also be a market with children’s clothing, books and toys. Snacks and drinks will also be for sale during the party.

Animal Shelter Bonaire has taken in and cared for thousands of animals over the past forty years. Their free sterilization program has saved more than 8,400 cats and dogs from unwanted litters. With school and educational programs, the animal shelter emphasizes proper animal care and the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

The day starts at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 2:00 p.m. and will be held at the Animal Shelter Bonaire at Kaminda Lugun 26. Children are welcome only when accompanied by adults. Admission is free.