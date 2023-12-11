Announcement of Amended Terms and Conditions | Advertisement

Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire N.V. (WEB) would like to inform you that amended General Terms and Conditions will come into effect as of January 15th, 2024. This change is an essential step for us to continue to improve our service and ensure it remains in line with current standards and expectations.



Where can you find the amended terms and conditions?



The new conditions were made available – exclusively in Dutch – on our website on December 15th 2023. You can find them by navigating to https://www.webbonaire.com/rates-and-conditions/.

Do you have any questions or remarks?



We understand that changes can raise questions. Do not hesitate to contact us for more information or answers to your questions. You can reach us at info@webbonaire.com.

