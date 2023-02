Do you receive old age pension (AOV) from the RCN unit SZW and do you need an annual statement? For example, for your tax return? Please call or mail us.

Saba SZW.Saba@rijksdienstcn.com or 416-3804 St. Eustatius SZW.Statia@rijksdienstcn.com or 790-0052

Our office is open, but to avoid unnecessary gatherings, we ask that you use telephone or email to request your annual statement.

We hope to welcome you back in person soon!