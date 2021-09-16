- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – On September 16, 2021, there are 71 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 85 test results received, 7 were positive. The source of nearly all the new infections is known. Another person has been hospitalized. 4 people are hospitalized. 11 people have recovered from Covid-19.
