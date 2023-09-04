Another student receives a Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Award

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is thrilled to announce that one more ambitious applicant, Ramso Coffy, has been selected as the latest recipient of the Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program.

Ramso will continue his studies at the MBO Bonaire to earn his degree in All Around Tourism & Hospitality Medewerker. He expressed his love for tourism by stating, “From a young age, I have been very clear that I want to be a flight attendant. Knowing that I couldn’t study this on the island, I chose to follow the study ‘All-around Tourism Medewerker’ at MBO Bonaire. This was a good option. Within one year, I have learned a lot, from how to sell a product to give a tour with real cruise tourists. This opportunity gives me a chance to get another vision of our tourism on Bonaire.”

Support

TCB and Guardian Group Fatum salute Ramso’s commitment and perseverance. The scholarship program seeks to support the local tourism industry and develop a thriving workforce by giving outstanding people like him the opportunity to advance their knowledge and abilities.