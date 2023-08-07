Another warm week coming to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Like last week, it will be hot on Bonaire again this week. Temperatures could reach 35 degrees Celsius or 95 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Caribbean Weather Center.

There will be stable sunny weather through Thursday. There will also be little to no sahara dust during the first few days of the week. Winds will be generally moderate to strong and from the east.

Starting Friday, a tropical wave will approach the region. It will pass north of the ABC Islands. This may lead to a somewhat higher chance of local showers, possibly with thunderstorms, starting Friday and into the weekend.

