Anthony Angila wins Tourism Innovation Project

KRALENDIJK – Anthony Angila has won the grand prize of $10,000 in the highly anticipated Tourism Innovation Project Shark Tank event organized by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB).

Launched in August in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, the initiative provided nine participants with the opportunity to present innovative projects that would enhance the island’s tourism product. The top three finalists—Jose & Vanessa Martis with their Glamping project, Saeed Lourens with Nature Cooking, and the ultimate winner Anthony Angila with ‘Kunuku Life’—were selected by a jury after presentations from each of the three projects.

Angila’s project, focused on showcasing the beauty of “Kunuku life,” will invest in a unique zipline experience, adding an exciting attraction to the island.

Enthusiasm

TCB expresses enthusiasm for the project, particularly Angila’s developed idea. “This will truly add something new to Bonaire’s tourism product”, says TCB.