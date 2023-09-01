Anthony Reid new General Manager of Golden Rock Resort

ORANJESTAD- Golden Rock Resort on St. Eustatius has appointed Anthony Reid as its new General Manager.

The resort states they believe that with a background in management, economic development, and nature conservation, Reid’s expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding the resort’s evolution. Reid until recent was Director of Economy and Infrastructure (E & I) at the Public Entity St. Eustatius.

The resort is currently also preparing to introduce what they describe a state-of-the-art PADI Dive Center in early 2024.

Nestled between St. Barth’s, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten, the resort offers luxurious accommodations and adventure on its 40-acre property, boasting stunning ocean views, lush gardens, and sustainability-focused amenities.

Golden Rock Resorts also states that Reid’s previous work in sustainable agriculture and conservation aligns with the resort’s environmental commitments, and his leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the property’s ongoing success and guest experiences.