Anton Casperson new interim CEO WEB Bonaire

Kralendijk – As of October 24th, Anthon Casperson is the new interim CEO at WEB Bonaire. Casperson will temporarily strengthen the WEB Board of Directors.

WEB says to be pleased to have Casperson agree to act as interim CEO for the next 6 months while the Supervisory Board will continue the process of searching for a new CEO for WEB.

Casperson has many years of experience as CFO and CEO at Aqualectra and in recent years has been General Director/Chairman of the Board of the Sint Elisabeth Foundation in Curaçao.

With his relevant experience and background, Casperson will make a valuable contribution, according to the WEB board members.