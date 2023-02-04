Antonio Trinidad Stadium in Rincon gets new artificial grass

KRALENDIJK – The Antonio Trinidad stadium in Rincon will get a completely new artificial grass. The kick-off for the renovation work took place on Friday at the stadium.

Commissioner of Sports and Infrastructure, James Kroon, is very satisfied with the improvement to be realized. “The new grass is of high quality material. The work will take approximately one month to complete and will be ready for the inter-island football matches that start on March 28.

In addition to the surface, work is also being done on the light poles. After maintenance and improvement, they lights will be much more powerful than is the case now.

FIFA-rules

According to Kroon, the investment in the stadium should also ensure that the field will soon comply with FIFA rules. “There is a lot involved when it comes to the standards to which a stadium like this should comply. We will soon have a stadium that the island can be really proud of,” said Kroon in his speech at the kick off of the renovation work.

