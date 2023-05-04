Antriol startled by a robbery on a shop

KRALENDIJK – The Antriol district was shaken on Wednesday evening by a robbery at a toko, in which firearms were probably used.

The robbers entered the shop with their faces covered and took the contents of the cash register. It is said that no more than around seventy dollars was stolen.

The robbers managed to escape before police arrived. Agents of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) immediately launched an investigation, which is still ongoing.

KPCN appeals to anyone who may have valuable information about the case to contact the police. This can be done by calling 911 and 112, or via the anonymous tip line with the number 9310.

