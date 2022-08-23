Apperloo new President of SGB Executive Board

KRALENDIJK- On Monday, Klaske Apperlo opened the new school year as the new president of the Executive Board of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire.

Apperloo succeeds Frans van Efferink, who led the school community for several years.

The new chairman has more than 30 years of experience in education. In the Netherlands, she most recently worked as chairman of the board at mboRijnland. Apperloo says she already feels at home at the SGB, where she has been working since 1 August. “It is a long-cherished wish to live in the Antilles. When the opportunity arose, I immediately seized this opportunity together with my husband Aad Apperloo”, says 58-year-old Apperloo.

Colaboration

The new chairman of the board hopes for a long and fruitful collaboration with her colleagues. “I am convinced that together with my colleague director Mark Volmerink and all colleagues from the Bonaire School Community, I can further optimize the quality of education.”