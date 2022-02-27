Appointments Common Court of Justice

KRALENDIJK – Maroeska Scholte has been appointed Vice-President Bonaire and Curaçao of the Common Court of Justice. Eric Mewe will become a military member in the Military Appeals Chamber.
Scholte is currently serving as a judge at the court. Her new position will take effect as soon as possible. Mewe will start as of March 1. He is currently deputy Commander Navy in the Caribbean.
