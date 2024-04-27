Events Aquafest Bonaire draws big crowd Redactie 27-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The annual Aquafest Bonaire, also known as the Boat Party, took place this weekend in Kralendijk and attracted many visitors to the coastline between the pier at Karels and the North Pier. This year, the event coincided with King’s Day and was the highlight of a long weekend that started with Dia di Antriol and Feria Rotaria at Wilhelmina Park and will end with Dia di Rincon on Tuesday.

Festival-goers enjoyed various activities on and around the water, and the mood was very upbeat. Music could be heard everywhere, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. The combination of the festival with the celebration of King’s Day added an extra festive touch to the weekend.

The organizers of Aquafest are pleased with the event’s progress and the large turnout. The festival once again brought together the local community and the many visitors to the island.