Market JICN

Are you also coming to the market at the prison?

Date Saturday December 9th

Time 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location JICN parking lot, Plantage Aruba

Art, furniture, toys, clothing, bags, jewelry, Christmas decorations and much more, all handmade by inmates.

These items are all for sale now. The proceeds go to new materials, so that detainees can continue to use their talent positively.

Curious about what is for sale?

Then take a look at the Facebook page: Markt JICN 2023