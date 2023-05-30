30 mei 2023 12:45 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Government

Arjen de Wolff sworn in as new Island Registrar Bonaire

70

De Wolff (l) was sworn in by Island Governor Reynold Oleana. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – The new Interim Island Registrar of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB), Arjen de Wolff, was sworn in on Monday by Island Governor Reynold Oleana. De Wolff is the temporary successor to departing Island Registrar Shuzelle Pieter. 

De Wolff lives in Rincon and is no stranger to the island. He is active in various social roles on the island. He studied Dutch Law at the University of Amsterdam (UvA). In the past he has worked, among others as Secretary General in Dutch Parliament, as director at Cordaid, as director for the National Democratic Institute for International affairs and as director at STINAPA. 


