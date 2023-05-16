Army exercise on Bonaire and introduction between Major Duursma and Governor Oleana

KRALENDIJK – From May 26th to June 2nd, 2023, the 42nd company of the army will conduct an exercise on Bonaire as part of maintaining operational readiness. This unit is stationed in Curaçao and also carries out work for charitable projects.

The aim of the exercise on Bonaire is to familiarize themselves with the environment and collaborate with the local authorities and/or emergency services. The agenda also includes a personal introduction between Governor Reynold (Nolly) Oleana and Captain Milan Zolak (headquarters planner) and Major Arthur Duursma.

During the exercise, the old airstrip near Rincon will be used as a bivouac location. Additionally, the unit will train at familiar locations on Bonaire. The unit will receive thorough and careful briefings based on the experiences from previous exercises, including the reconnaissance exercise in August 2022, which focused on mapping the island’s characteristics relevant to the prevention and mitigation of potential disasters.

