Arrest Made at Daycare Centre Statia Following Knife Threats

ORANJESTAD – In a recent development, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) has reported the arrest of a 32-year-old woman identified by her initials S.C.G. on Friday morning, May 19th. 

The incident took place at a daycare center located on John A. Spanner Road, where the suspect was apprehended for making threats with a weapon.

According to reports, the suspect engaged in a confrontation with another visitor at the daycare center. After a brief absence, she returned wielding a knife, which led to her subsequent arrest. 

