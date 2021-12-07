- 1Share
THE BOTTOM- On Friday, 3rd of December, a 32-year-old man with initials J.J.H. was arrested at the Captain Matthew Levenstone Street on Saba for violation of the Opium Act BES.
The suspect was involved in a fight where police assistance was required. Because it is suspected that he was armed, he was checked in the context of the Firearms BES but nothing was found. Just before he was checked, an officer had seen him making a swinging motion with his arm.
Suspicious
After the check, he was ordered to leave the location, an order he did not comply with. An investigation was conducted into his suspicious behaviour where he was seen making the swinging motion.
Here, a bag containing five bags of cocaine-like substance, cash and two mobile phones was found in the undergrowth. The suspect was subsequently arrested.
Also read:
- Crown Princess Amalia turns eighteen years old
- Arrest on Saba for violation of Opium Act
- Drowning on Saba
- Vacancy Project Manager Saba
- Vacancy HR Manager Saba
- Qredits hands over report ’Small Business Index 2021’
- Indebon suspends lighting at a number of sports fields
- Saba’s Sea to Scenery with record number of participants
- Corona figures Bonaire finally show downward trend
- Delfins Swimming Club Bonaire back with a lot of medals in their pocket
- DP Bonaire critical of ExCo’s choices in enforcement
- Princess Beatrix tests positive for Corona
- Four Junior Ranges receive Dive Certificate thanks to VIP Diving
- Saxomonia Bonaire gives presentation in sentro di bario Ambiona
- Letter to the editor: ‘Opportunity or Oppression on Saba?’