Aruba Airport adds first 100% electric bus to fleet

Electric bus Aruba Airport
The new zero-emission bus seen together with a JetBlue Airplane on the tarmac of the airport.

ORANJESTAD- The Queen Beatrix Airport of Aruba has added a 100% electric bus to their fleet of busses.

The COBUS Industries GmbH E Cobus 3000 has a capacity to carry up to 110 passengers and is the first of its kind in the Caribbean Region. According to the Airport, this is a major milestone in their sustainable strategy to reduce carbon emissions, and their carbon footprint for the airport and the entire island.

“We’re thrilled to be leading the way in sustainable transportation for our passengers and community”, says the airport on their Social Media.

