Aruba Airport and DCCA to organize week on Sustainable Aviation

KRALENDLIJK- The Association of Dutch Caribbean Airports, DCCA, is organizing a week-long event on sustainable aviation in November of this year in collaboration with Aruba Airport.
During that week, DCCA wants to present future-oriented alternative air transport options to make the connections between the Dutch Caribbean islands more sustainable. The aim is to acquaint the public with the currently available solutions and to meet with representatives of companies, partners in aerospace, educational institutions, research institutions, governments, consultants, investors and all those generally interested in this topic.
For the event, DCCA, together with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center (NLR), will bring the NLR two-seat electric aircraft from Europe, which will perform test flights from Aruba Airport.
Electric
A group of regional students and interested local companies will have the opportunity to work on the preparation, assembly and disassembly of the aircraft, while the local community will also have the opportunity to visit the aircraft and learn about its operation, benefits and challenges.
