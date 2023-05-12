Aruba Airport informs visiting engineers about sustainable initiatives

ORANESTAD- KIVI Caribbean engineers recently visited the Aruba Airport where they learned all about the sustainable initiatives and expansion plans at Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix.

AAA’s Director of Health, Safety and Sustainability, Angeline Flemming, and Christine Kaarsbaan-Leo, Sustainability and Health Manager, shared insights on AAA’s vital role in the community and SDG projects for a lasting positive impact. Mechanical Engineer (Maintenance), Raymond Croes, presented AAA’s innovative projects that contribute to more sustainable airport operations in the future.

The team of Aruba Airport said they were thankful to KIVI Caribbean for their visit and the interest in the AAA’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

