Aruba and Curaçao first destinations of new Surinam Airways Boeing 

PARAMARIBO-Surinam Airways on Monday deployed their new B737-800 aircraft, the PZ-TCV, on Monday for a flight to Curaçao and Aruba.

According to the airline’s Communications Department, all parties have worked hard since the receipt of the aircraft on December 29 to put the aircraft into operation.

“For now, only the route Paramaribo – Curaçao – Aruba will be maintained with the new plane. This is because the registration process of the PZ-TCV with the FAA in the USA will most likely be completed in the coming week,” said Surinam Airways in an official statement. After this, the flights to Miami will also be operated with the company’s own aircraft. Those flights are now operated by the hired Airhub Airlines.

Identity

With the commissioning of the aircraft and its own identity on board, a new period is heralded, according to the SLM. “We would like to thank all current and future passengers for the patience and trust placed in her. We hope to welcome you soon on board.”

