Aruba celebrates 100 years of Aviation with unveiling of impressive art work

Various dignitaries and other invitees posing in front of the impressive artwork by Gilber Senchi. Photo: AAA

ORANJESTAD- On Friday, 100 of local aviation history was celebrated with the unveiling of an art piece by local artist Gilbert Senchi. 

Senchi’s creation commemorates the first sea-plane landing in Aruba on August 18, 1923, symbolizing a century of aviation excellence.

Joined by dignitaries and sponsors, the ceremony highlighted the significance of Aruba’s aviation heritage. Gilbert Senchi’s six-month effort crafted this 10-meter-tall masterpiece, blending bronze and steel to represent past and future flight. 

A replica of the historic Curtiss-H16 airplane tops the installation, saluting its 100-year anniversary.

