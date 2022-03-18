Aruba celebrates Flag day

ORANJESTAD- At around 9 AM on Friday morning, the official celebrations for this year’s Dia di Himno y Bandera kicked off at Plaza Libertador G.F. Betico Croes. In addition to Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt and the government, the parliamentarians and other invited guests were also present.



Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes mentioned in her speech the difficult situation Aruba finds itself in as a result of the pandemic. The Prime Minister believes that Aruba is nevertheless an example for many other countries. “Aruba has received many compliments for the way we managed this Pandemic”, said Wever-Croes.

Wever-Croes is confident that Aruba will survive the pandemic well. “We must persevere with the same courage to be happy. Listen to the words of our National Anthem,” said the prime minister.

After the Prime Minister’s speech, various presentations with dance and singing. Aishel, who recently won the Kanto pa Aruba, also sang. The formal ceremony ended at the end of the morning with a parade of uniformed groups.

Dushi Tera

The flag of Aruba was officially adopted on March 18, 1976, along with the official national anthem, the ‘Aruba Dushi Tera’, because on that date in 1948, the Netherlands granted Aruba the right to become independent within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.